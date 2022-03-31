THOMASVILLE — A presentation by Thomasville Rescue Squad Chief Rusty Goins at a recent special meeting of Thomasville City Council informed city officials of improved departmental relations and a stated intent for additional outreach.
In addressing council with his budget requests, Goins said his 40-member squad has endured trying financial times and logistical difficulties in remaining active, but intends to remain viable to provide services to the community. Goins requested $40,000 from City Council, an increase from the $25,000 TRS customarily asks from the city on an annual basis.
The chief cited increases in equipment and fuel costs as reasons for the increase.
“We’re going to keep that thing going,” Goins said. “My father-in-law is one of the ones who started Thomasville Rescue Squad back in 1979, and there ain’t no way in this world I’m going to let it go. We’re going to build it up.
“With that money, we’d like to modernize some of our equipment.”
Members of Thomasville City Council received budget requests from multiple city agencies last month in anticipation of setting the city’s budget for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year. Goins is vying for sought-after dollars from council to sustain his organization’s services, as he estimates it takes between $100,000 and $105,000 to keep the doors open.
Overlap of services with Thomasville Fire Department has been a question faced multiple times over the past several years for Goins and rescue squad members, all of whom are volunteers. The city has taken a number of steps to bolster its fire and rescue efforts. In July 2019, City Council approved a loan for the fire department from the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant capital project ordinance.
The loan of $250,000 is currently being disbursed at zero-% interest for a period of 10 years. This money was used to purchase rescue equipment for the fire department.
Retired fire chief Martin Dailey previously addressed members of council in February 2017 at the city’s annual budget retreat regarding preparedness for emergency services.
At that time, TFD held certifications in medium rescue and medical responder, and the department upgraded its services and obtained certification for heavy rescue and EMT responder. The fire department announced then that it would be training and seeking certifications in trench rescue, confined space and structural collapse.
At that 2017 meeting, Eddie Bowling, then TFD captain and now assistant city manager, addressed council regarding money used to fill gaps in the city’s emergency rescue. Bowling said Greensboro was Thomasville’s rescue response team, a group that could bring up to a 35-man team if needed. The downside, however, was that response times could be as long as two hours. Thomasville Fire now has two paramedics, 24 EMTs and 25 first responders.
Goins said the relationship between the two organizations has improved dramatically.
“We’re now working pretty tight with Thomasville Fire Department,” Goins said. “In the past, there have been some animosities. … We don’t do that any more. We’re working with those guys, and so far, it has been awesome.”
Thomasville Rescue Squad was the beneficiary of the 2021 Mayor’s Cup, receiving $8,375 to go toward the purchase of equipment and smaller expenses necessary for operation. In recent years, the rescue squad has struggled to attract new members and recruit benefactors to subsidize its services. City leaders, led by Mayor Raleigh York Jr., have sought to promote new ways to sustain the next generation of first responders.
With no professional staff on site, TRS doesn’t have the capabilities to field as many calls as the organization would like in the city. Goins said he would like to see that change as he hopes new members begin proliferating the squad.
“I kind of changed the direction, a little bit, of the rescue squad this year,” Goins said. “What we’re doing is going out more into the community. We want to involve the community a little more. We’re going to start doing open houses and bringing the community in, and letting them know what we’ve got. I just want to get more community involvement. We want to [promote] more young membership.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.