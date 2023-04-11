THOMASVILLE — The board of education in Thomasville has received updates over the last two months on the use of technology to improve communication between staff members in addressing safety protocols.
Jennifer Buck, Thomasville City School public information officer and chief technology officer, discussed the efforts underway to secure all campuses and to improve response time when actual emergencies occur. Buck shared a detailed presentation with the board.
Buck discussed how Superintendent Chris Kennedy, the district’s safety team and Andrew Wiener, chief academic officer, have worked together to address campus safety and remedy specific issues that may hinder quick and targeted responses to those issues. Wiener secured outside funding, and staff consulted with community law enforcement and first responders to determine weaknesses and solutions.
Last month, Buck discussed the Raptor Alert System and the various ways in which the smartphone application is used in emergency management situations. Buck shared real-life, real-time scenarios in which Raptor has assisted school administrators in completing required drills.
“If a situation were to happen at the high school, let’s say there was a fight on a hallway,” Buck said. “Someone is trying to call the office, then someone is trying to get in touch with an administrator, then the administrator is trying to get to the phone, and they’re calling across the intercom. Right now, if we were to have a more serious emergency and, for example, heaven forbid we have a crisis situation and it happened right in front of Ms. [Ellen] Pope, Ms. Pope can actually hit the button and say Thomasville High School is on lockdown as a classroom teacher.
“This came with lots of fear and trepidation … but with the encouragement from law enforcement, given the time and efficiency, we landed on this.”
In almost any situation, a non-principal is not supposed to use the technology to place a school on lockdown. The intended purpose is for the highest of emergency situations only. The necessity of increased safety measures, however, makes this technology a useful tool in the event of such an emergency, Buck said.
Superintendent Chris Kennedy echoed Buck’s thoughts to the board by providing an example of when the technology would have been helpful last fall. Expanded use of the technology is intended to improve communication between staff members by cutting out unnecessary steps. An indirect result is that it cuts down on speculative communication.
“When we had the unpleasantness at the high school last October, when there was suspicion of a gunshot, a teacher heard this,” Kennedy said. “They approached a custodian, got on the radio and called out to anyone who had a radio, ‘Shots fired,’ which then, in turn, set off an entire series of events. After much involvement and investigation, we realized that it was not shots fired, but it’s what the teacher heard.
“What this allows us to do is to have that communication that goes directly to staff members … before we go into a full-scale panic.”
In describing the use of safety technology on all district campuses, Buck and Kennedy shared how common language allows for better, safer responses when keeping students and staff members safe. The district is currently utilizing the Raptor system and will begin full implementation of both Raptor and protocols known as “I Love U Guys” in the 2023-2024 school year. More information on the latter will be provided as the fall approaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.