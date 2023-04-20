THOMASVILLE — Terms for a three-year lease were approved by Thomasville City Council on Monday for Finch Field and associated properties offered to the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.
A three-year pact was extended by Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt at the behest of the council that would keep the HiToms at Finch Field through 2025.
“It is my responsibility to negotiate on behalf of the city, and I believe I have done so in a fair and equitable manner,” Brandt said. “This new contract is for a period of three years, with rates increasing nominally every year.”
The first year of the agreement would include use of the field itself during the summer at a rate of $10,700; fall use at $4,500; use of the garage at $2,000; and office space at $12,552 annually.
Thomasville City Council voted unanimously in favor of the offer. Two residents spoke, both of whom were concerned about the status of the team and whether it would remain in Thomasville.
Lisa Edwards, an employee of the HiToms, encouraged city officials to accommodate the baseball team with a lease that is suitable to both parties in an effort to keep the team in Thomasville.
“I’ve been with the HiToms for close to 17 years,” Edwards said. “My late husband, Steve Edwards, also worked for the HiToms. … Something needs to be done to come to an agreement on the lease so that we can keep the HiToms here.”
Edwards expressed concern over the fact that city government hasn’t shown support for the team, and she said she doesn’t see council members frequently attending the games.
Her son, Michael Edwards, also spoke in support of the organization, saying he has worked at Finch Field for the HiToms over the past six years and would appreciate any additional support the local government can provide.
The contract was to be signed by 3 p.m. Friday. Check back in Wednesday’s edition of the TIMES for additional information pertaining to the status of the HiToms’ organization.
