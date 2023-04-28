THOMASVILLE — An ordinance of condemnation was approved this month by the Thomasville City Council for a Kern Street School, a defunct educational facility that once served students during segregation.
Thomasville Assistant City Manager Eddie Bowling said the city will take another step forward in the coming days to move forward with the process, and should have the item before the council again at its May meetings.
“We have a request for proposal for quotes on the demolition of the school,” Bowling said. “Our goal is to have quotes from vendors to present to City Council during the May meetings to pursue demolition.”
According to the city, a Thomasville code enforcement inspector notified the property owner Jan. 31 by certified mail of a hearing to determine the fitness of the building on Feb. 15. Since Faye Thomas, who is listed as the trustee for the property, did not appear and the inspector determined the building to fall short of minimum requirements set forth by the city, the owner, Pneuma Pentecostal Deliverance Church, was given 60 days to vacate.
Following the council’s approval of the demolition ordinance, the city likely will select a bid in the coming month to complete the demolition of the school. Thomasville initiated foreclosure in March 2022.
In April 2021, an arrest was made in the arson of the former school building occurring four months prior. It was the second arson arrest for 23-year-old Charles Setzer-Hayes, who was also charged for a separate arson at the location in November 2020.
The property was once the site of an elementary school within the Thomasville schools umbrella. Since its closure, city officials had attempted to make improvements to the school but wrestled with the difficulty of having an abandoned building present an opportunity for mischief.
The most recent fires are not the first crews have battled in recent years, and the dilapidation of the property has been the subject of speculation by residents and officials for years.
A community meeting at Park Place Baptist Church was held in April 2022 and brought members of the Kern Street community out to discuss the future of the property. Thomasville’s mayor, council members and staff received input from those in the surrounding area on what they’d like to see happen to the dilapidated property, as well as to present to residents the city’s plan.
The city has previously expressed a desire to install single-family housing and create green spaces. The future of the property could be a series of houses and a neighborhood pocket park. Thomasville Parks and Recreation Director Cory Tobin compared the possibilities for the Kern Street property to Fair Grove Forest’s .28-acre green space.
Kern Street School was a companion institution to the historic Church Street School, which — according to the U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service — became eligible for the National Register of Historic places for the significant role it played in the school-building program of the 1920s and 1930s. Built as part of a project in what was then-segregated Thomasville, Kern Street School was built for white students.
Church Street School was the school built for Black students through the combination of grant funding and local money as the first brick school facility for Black students in Thomasville. Originally a consolidated school that included all grades, Church Street School became part of the integrated school system in 1968.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.