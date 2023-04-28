THOMASVILLE — An ordinance of condemnation was approved this month by the Thomasville City Council for a Kern Street School, a defunct educational facility that once served students during segregation.

Thomasville Assistant City Manager Eddie Bowling said the city will take another step forward in the coming days to move forward with the process, and should have the item before the council again at its May meetings.

