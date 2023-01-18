THOMASVILLE — A decision by Thomasville City Council this week will set a process in motion that will ultimately name a successor to the city’s highest-ranking law enforcement officer.
Council allocated $24,750 Tuesday for the consulting cost to contract with a firm to assist in hiring a new police chief. Chapel Hill-based Developmental Associates LLC will largely handle the entire hiring process.
Thomasville Police Chief Mark Kattner is approaching retirement after spending the last 25 years with TPD and 35 total years in Triad law enforcement.
Assistant City Manager Eddie Bowling told council members Tuesday that the search for the city’s next police chief will be streamlined by Developmental Associates.
“They would handle the process from start to finish,” Bowling said. “They’ll perform three on-site discussions with our police department, starting at the command staff level and working their way all the way through the rank-and-file to ask questions about things that are related to the current police department.”
In addition to departmental input, the firm will also seek the opinions of city residents. Bowling did not put a timetable on the process, but assured members of council that everyone who should have a say in the hire will.
“Secondly, there will be a public input session, which will be in person and also online,” Bowling said. “Members of the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the police chief process. They will carry it all the way through recruitment, and then after the process, we’ll have the ability to have them do a consultation for the successfully-hired candidate for that position.”
Kattner has been the city’s chief since April 2019. A major prior to his promotion, Kattner became the third of the last three Thomasville chiefs to be promoted from within.
Darren Smith announced his retirement in November 2018 and passed the baton to Kattner. Prior to Smith, Jeff Insley served as TPD chief after leaving the same post in Roxboro. Current Thomasville City Councilman Ron Bratton preceded Insley when he became the city’s first Black police chief in 2006.
The selection process that culminated in Kattner’s hire in 2019 included both written essay examination and selection panel interviews. Six candidates took part in that selection process to determine who would be chief.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
