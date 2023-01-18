THOMASVILLE — A decision by Thomasville City Council this week will set a process in motion that will ultimately name a successor to the city’s highest-ranking law enforcement officer.

Council allocated $24,750 Tuesday for the consulting cost to contract with a firm to assist in hiring a new police chief. Chapel Hill-based Developmental Associates LLC will largely handle the entire hiring process.

