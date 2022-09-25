THOMASVILLE — A contract was approved last week for the city of Thomasville to purchase property at 305 E. Main St. from John & Jeff Schwarz, LLC.
For 2.45 acres at the corner of Main and Taylor streets, the city has agreed to pay $325,000. Local officials explained that Thomasville Parks and Recreation Department has been allowed to use the property in the past for additional parking. In order to accommodate the department’s expanding needs, City Council wanted to nab the property while it was on the market.
“The parking lot adjacent to the recreation department is critical for the recreation department,” Councilman Ron Bratton said. “For years we parked there and did not own that property. … This is an opportunity we’ve got [to secure it].”
The Schwarzes have long owned a significant portion of real estate in the downtown Thomasville area. In 2015, the death of Jeff Schwarz — who owned multiple property holdings in Thomasville and across the Piedmont — left many to wonder what would become of several of his properties.
Former TFI Plants A, B and C were among dozens of abandoned Thomasville properties Schwarz held deeds for at the time of his death, along with countless others he owned elsewhere throughout the county, region and state. While filming for an episode of the reality television show “American Pickers” which aired in 2012, Schwarz told the show’s crew members he owned “thousands of properties in 30 states.”
John Schwarz collaborated with his brother on the purchase of much of the property now controlled by the LLC they established. The relationship between John and the city has been amicable and has resulted in Thomasville finding tenants for abandoned buildings.
That relationship, it seems, will now allow parks and recreation to continue its mission. The department’s primary project currently involves completing construction of a new state-of-the-art aquatic facility at Memorial Park.
A recent video presentation featuring Cory Tobin, Thomasville recreation director, highlighted the new aquatic center’s splash elements, an aerobics area, lifeguard peninsula, five swim lanes, climbing wall and a slide. Crosswalks at Stadium Drive and parking modifications, with a new parking lot and ADA parking lot closer to the building, were included in the design.
The new aquatic center and pool would sit roughly where the pool house and pool used to exist. Included in the conceptual designs for the project is a future gym. City Council will eventually move its meetings into the new aquatic center.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
