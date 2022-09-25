THOMASVILLE — A contract was approved last week for the city of Thomasville to purchase property at 305 E. Main St. from John & Jeff Schwarz, LLC.

For 2.45 acres at the corner of Main and Taylor streets, the city has agreed to pay $325,000. Local officials explained that Thomasville Parks and Recreation Department has been allowed to use the property in the past for additional parking. In order to accommodate the department’s expanding needs, City Council wanted to nab the property while it was on the market.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos