THOMASVILLE — An ongoing issue with discolored water in Thomasville’s system is not hazardous, city officials acknowledged earlier this week.
City Manager Michael Brandt addressed the city’s “dingy” water at the regular August meeting of Thomasville City Council on Monday. Brandt assured those in attendance that the problem is being addressed and is not resulting in unsafe water, though he understands the frustration expressed by residents.
“We are experiencing issues with dingy water,” Brandt said. “This water is off color and is pretty much throughout our water system. There are a number of potential causes, but what we’ve identified is that there have been higher concentrations of manganese, which is a metal in the Lake Thom-a-Lex Reservoir. Natural processes in the lake ecosystem have stirred up this naturally-occurring metal within the water.
“Water plant staff have been attempting to balance the proper chemicals to remove these higher levels of manganese from the finished water, but while we are accomplishing that right now, we’re trying to get that water in the rest of the system.”
Employees have been working overtime for more than two weeks, Brandt said. He acknowledged that while the water is safe to consume, the city manager recognized that it is “not attractive.”
Though it is taking longer than anticipated, Brandt offered that the city is doing everything it can to remedy the situation.
“At no time has our water not met state water quality standards, however it is not meeting our own standards for the clarity of the water,” Brandt said. “Many customers are experiencing the water that runs from lightly tinted to a dark brown. We encourage customers to contact the city so that we can check their water quality and flow hydrants in the area so that we can flush out this dingy water.”
Brandt said that while the city water plant returns to normal operations, it is taking considerable time for the manganese to exit the system. Those manganese participles, he said, are the culprit for the off-color appearance of the water. Thomasville is not the only water system in the area experiencing this problem, according to the city manager.
“We’ve not had an event like this in our collective history,” Brandt said. “Our water plant supervisor has been with us for over 40 years, and we’ve never had this significant of an issue for such a long period of time.”
Also during the August council meeting, council members approved an economic incentive grant for “Project JT,” which is by an existing Thomasville company looking to expand in town or in Canada. The total investment for the project is listed at $16-18 million dollars, and the company has committed to create 30 new jobs. The grant will run for a term of five years.
Council also approved an ARPA grant project ordinance that allocates federal money for Thomasville Police Department to purchase a four-person utility task vehicle and trailer, mobile command for the police and audio/visual equipment for the new aquatics center and council chambers.
Finally, council amended an ordinance which will now allow the city to post notices of temporary no parking zones and give it the authority to tow vehicles for parades and events downtown.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
