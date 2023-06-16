THOMASVILLE — Food trucks, storytelling and more will highlight a weekend of family fun as a local church plans to host its first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorial United Methodist Church will host its first-ever Finch Community Festival June 23-25 at the church, located at 101 Randolph St.
The festival is combined with the church’s annual summer vacation Bible school so entire families can enjoy different activities, said event chair Christine Herrick.
Open to the community, the festival starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, with food trucks and storytelling. It continues all day Saturday and into Sunday.
The storyteller for the weekend is the internationally acclaimed Tracey Radosevic, who will share her insight, humor and faith throughout the weekend, including the Sunday morning service.
Organizers say a big highlight of the festival is the “Celebrate Life” Community Sing, which adds a musical element to the event, allowing anyone to participate in a very casual performance. A religious musical, described as a “musical pulpit drama” which has been produced in many churches since it was written in 1972, “Celebrate Life” follows the story of Jesus as told through the eyes of his close followers.
Norris Norwood, the director of music at the church, said he is thrilled to be able to put together the same musical he did 20 years ago. Coincidentally, on the same day the community sing takes place, the 50th anniversary of “Celebrate Life” will be performed at Carnegie Hall.
The festival is in honor of Doak and Agnes Finch, who established a trust at the church in 1959, which helps fund the event.
