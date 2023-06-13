HEALTH SCREENINGS

Free health screenings will be offered on Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., in the parking lot of Brown New Calvary Baptist Church, 200 Doak St., Thomasville. The screenings can help predict your risk of pre-diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, among the chronic diseases that affect half of all adults in the U.S. and cause seven of every 10 deaths each year.