COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a community dinner June 9, 5-6:30 p.m. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans rolls, drinks and desserts.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on June 9 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; on June 16 with Sheltered Quartet of Burlington/Graham; on June 23 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on June 30 with Michael Reardon of Windermere, Georgia.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a Country Breakfast, Saturday, June 10, 7-10 a.m. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee. Adults, $10., children 7-10, $6, and children 6 and under, $3.
Wesley Memorial Church will host a Classic Car Cruise-In Saturday, June 10, at the church, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Kyle Petty, hot dogs, Kona ice, popcorn, bounce house and giveaways. Bring your classic car, bike or boat. The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204. www.wesleymemorial.org.
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will observe Women’s Day on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Minister Louise Welch, as associate of New Bethel Baptist Church of High Point.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet June 17, 7-10 a.m. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10. Children, $5.
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
