BREAKFAST, BAKE SALE
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a Country Breakfast and Bake Sale, Saturday, March 11, 7-10 a.m. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee. $10 for adults. $6 for children 7-10 and $3 for children 6 and under. Bake sale will include fresh breads, cakes, cookies and pies.
