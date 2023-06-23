Church News

GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on June 30 with Michael Reardon of Windermere, Georgia.
ANNIVERSARY
Zion Tabernacle Fire Baptised Holiness Church, 710 Douglas Drive, Thomasville, will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, June 25, at 3:30 p.m.. Host Pastor the Rev. Odessa McCoy will lead the event.
FUNDRAISER
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a lunch fundraiser on Sunday, June 25, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. serving chicken pie, lima beans, mac and cheese, bread, beverage and dessert. $10 adult, $6 children 7-10 and $3 children 6 and under.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Grace Community Fellowship FGCC, 464 N. County Home Road, Lexington will have Vacation Bible School on Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be served. The theme is “Raindrops to Rainbows.” Registration opens Aug. 1. Transportation is available if the child is in the Lexington area. Call 336-301-5085.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
