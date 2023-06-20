MESSAGE AND A MEAL

Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a free community “Message & A Meal” on Wednesday, June 21, 7-8 p.m. Barbecue chicken or pork sandwiches along with baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks will be served while listening to a devotional and live music. For information call 336-434-6380.