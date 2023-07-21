FINANCIAL PEACE

In-person class for Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be hosted by Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, starting Wednesday, Aug. 9, and running through Sept. 27, 6:15-7:30 p.m. in Room B-212. Cost is $20. Scholarships available. To register call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.