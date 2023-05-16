MEAL AND A MESSAGE
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a free community Meal and a Message on Wednesday, May 17, 7-8 p.m. Various subs, chips, desserts and drinks will be served while listening to a devotional and live music. For more information call 336-434-6380.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on May 19 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; and on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville.
YARD SALE
Big church yard sale at Central Wesleyan Church, 300 Hinkle St.,Thomasville, May 20, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Household goods and clothes for all sizes will be fill-a-bag for $3. Food will also be available.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast Buffett 7-10 a.m. May 20. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. $10 adults, $5 children.
MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM
Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church, 222 Mt. Zion Church Road, will present its Memorial Day program, Lest We Forget, on Saturday, May 27, at 3 p.m. The ceremony seeks to remember those who gave their lives for our country, honor veterans, celebrate the good in America and reflect on our heritage of faith. Free and open to the public. Call 336-472-4239 for more information.
BETHEL UMC FUNDRAISERS
Bethel UMC, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, has fundraiser sales throughout the month of May. Pineneedles ($5 per bale), chicken pies ($10), poppyseed chicken casseroles ($12), egg rolls ($10 per dozen), and Happy Home Flavoring (vanilla and lemon, $3.75). Contact the church office at 336-476-4222 if interested and for more information.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
