COUNTRY BREAKFAST
New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 609 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, is hosting a Country Breakfast on Saturday, March 4, 7:30 — 10:30 a.m. Ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy and eggs. Donations appreciated.
Windy...showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 6:41 pm
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a Country Breakfast and Bake Sale, Saturday, March 11, 7-10 a.m. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee. $10 for adults. $6 for children 7-10 and $3 for children 6 and under. Bake sale will include fresh breads, cakes, cookies and pies.
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
