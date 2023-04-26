COMMUNITY YARD SALE

Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a yard sale on Saturday, April 29, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. A breakfast of plain and sausage biscuits along with beverages will also be sold. Spaces may be purchased for $15. All proceeds will go to sending teens to youth camp. If interested in a spot, call or text 336-905-4408.

Trending Videos