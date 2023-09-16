BREAKFAST BUFFET

Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a breakfast buffet Saturday, Sept. 16, 7-10 a.m. All you can eat country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice and milk. adOmelets and hash brown casserole also available. $10 adults and $5 children.