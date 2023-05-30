Church News
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville; on June 9 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; on June 16 with Sheltered Quartet of Burlington/Graham; on June 23 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on June 30 with Michael Reardon of Windermere, Georgia.
BAKE SALE
Bethel United Methodist Church, will be having a bake sale at the Thomasville Farmer’s Market, 21 E. Guilford St., Thomasville, on June 3. Bake sale will include fresh breads, cakes, pies and cookies.
CAR WASH AND BAKE SALE
Fairfield United Methodist Church, 1505 N.C. 62 West, High Point, will have a youth car wash and bake sale on Saturday, June 3, 8-11 a.m. to help pay for a youth mission trip to Altoona, Pennsylvania, June 18-28.
REVIVAL
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, will hold a revival June 4-8 with Pastor Richard Blevins. Services on June 4 begin at 6 p.m. and on June 5-8 at 7 p.m.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a Country Breakfast, Saturday, June 10, 7-10 a.m. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee. Adults, $10., children 7-10, $6, and children 6 and under, $3.
CLASSIC CAR CRUISE-IN
Wesley Memorial Church will host a Classic Car Cruise-In Saturday, June 10, at the church, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Kyle Petty, hot dogs, Kona ice, popcorn, bounce house and giveaways. Bring your classic car, bike or boat. The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204. www.wesleymemorial.org.
WOMEN’S DAY
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will observe Women’s Day on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Minister Louise Welch, as associate of New Bethel Baptist Church of High Point.
BETHEL UMC FUNDRAISERS
Bethel UMC, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, has fundraiser sales throughout the month of May. Pineneedles ($5 per bale), chicken pies ($10), poppyseed chicken casseroles ($12), egg rolls ($10 per dozen), and Happy Home Flavoring (vanilla and lemon, $3.75). Contact the church office at 336-476-4222 if interested and for more information.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
