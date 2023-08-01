COMMUNITY DAY
Community Day in the Park, hosted by Ministers United for Christ of Thomasville and vicinity, will be Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Mayer Park, 401 Mason Way, Thomasville. There will be singing, free food and games.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Community Day in the Park, hosted by Ministers United for Christ of Thomasville and vicinity, will be Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Mayer Park, 401 Mason Way, Thomasville. There will be singing, free food and games.
In-person class for Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be hosted by Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, starting Wednesday, Aug. 9, and running through Sept. 27, 6:15-7:30 p.m. in Room B-212. Cost is $20. Scholarships available. To register call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is offering 13 weekly classes for those dealing with separation or divorce. Classes are Tuesdays beginning Aug. 15, 6:30 — 8:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
Grace Community Fellowship FGCC, 464 N. County Home Road, Lexington will have Vacation Bible School on Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be served. The theme is “Raindrops to Rainbows.” Registration opens Aug. 1. Transportation is available if the child is in the Lexington area. Call 336-301-5085.
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is hosting 13 weekly classes for those dealing with the loss of a loved one on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.