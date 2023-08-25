LUNCH FUNDRAISER
Bethel Global Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a lunch fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Serving hamburgers, hot dogs with all the fixin’s, baked beans and potato salad, beverage and dessert for $10 adult, children 7-10 $6 and children: 6 and under $3.
BLOOD DRIVE
Joy Community Fellowship, 649 Vista Circle, High Point, will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross 2-6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. For information or to make an appointment, call 336-431-5165 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
FINANCIAL PEACE
In-person class for Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be hosted by Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, on Wednesdays through Sept. 27, 6:15-7:30 p.m. in Room B-212. Cost is $20. Scholarships available. To register call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
DIVORCE CARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is offering 13 weekly classes for those dealing with separation or divorce. Classes are Tuesdays 6:30 — 8:30 p.m. through Nov. 14 in the church’s Fireside Room. Join any time during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is hosting 13 weekly classes for those dealing with the loss of a loved one on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
