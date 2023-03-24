UPCOMING AT BETHEL UMC
• Fundraisers at Bethel United Methodist Church will be ongoing through March. They include sales of pine needles for $5 per bale, chicken pies for $10 each and poppyseed chicken casseroles for $12. Contact church office if interested and for more information at 336-476-4222.
• Pancakes with Easter Bunny will be Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Easter story, crafts, games, photo ops and an Easter egg hunt.
• A lunch fundraiser will be held Sunday, March 26 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. serving homemade chili and potato soup, corn bread and crackers, beverage, and dessert. $10 adult, $6 for 7-10 and $3 for 6 and under.
The church is located at 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on on March 31 with Two for Him of Randleman; on April 7 with Roger Tilley and Hard Times bluegrass band of Madison; on April 14 with By His Blood of Kannapolis; on April 21 with Potter’s Will of Troy; on April 28 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on May 5 with Brian Birchfield of Tennessee; on May 12 with Straightaway of High Point; on May 19 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; and on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville.
COMMUNITY EGG HUNT
A Community Evening Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, on Saturday, April 1. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks available, as well as crafts for the younger kids. Preschool and elementary hunt at 5 p.m. Middle and high school camouflaged hunt at 8 p.m. Bring a flashlight. For information call 336-434-6380.
ST. STEPHEN ANNIVERSARY
St. Stephen AME Zion Church celebrates its 122nd Church anniversary on April 23 at 10 a.m. The Church is located at 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point. The speaker will be Bishop Darryl B. Starnes Sr., presiding prelate for the Piedmont Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church. The service also features music from the Livingstone College Gospel Choir.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.