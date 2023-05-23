MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM

Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church, 222 Mt. Zion Church Road, will present its Memorial Day program, Lest We Forget, on Saturday, May 27, at 3 p.m. The ceremony seeks to remember those who gave their lives for our country, honor veterans, celebrate the good in America and reflect on our heritage of faith. Free and open to the public. Call 336-472-4239 for more information.

