MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM
Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church, 222 Mt. Zion Church Road, will present its Memorial Day program, Lest We Forget, on Saturday, May 27, at 3 p.m. The ceremony seeks to remember those who gave their lives for our country, honor veterans, celebrate the good in America and reflect on our heritage of faith. Free and open to the public. Call 336-472-4239 for more information.
BETHEL UMC FUNDRAISERS
Bethel UMC, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, has fundraiser sales throughout the month of May. Pineneedles ($5 per bale), chicken pies ($10), poppyseed chicken casseroles ($12), egg rolls ($10 per dozen), and Happy Home Flavoring (vanilla and lemon, $3.75). Contact the church office at 336-476-4222 if interested and for more information.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
