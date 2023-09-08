PROSPECT METHODIST CELEBRATION
Prospect Methodist Church, 5553 Prospect St., High Point, will celebrating its heritage within the Methodist movement on Sunday, Sept. 10. Worship begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by lunch after. The church invites friends, family and members to celebrate with a recommitment to God, his word and the church. Founded in 1830, Prospect is a Global Methodist Church and has been a central part of High Point, Archdale, Thomasville and Trinity communities.
TRINITY MEMORIAL BLOOD DRIVE
The Blood Drive in Memory of Albert King will be held at Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, 7140 N.C. 62, Trinity, from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. To schedule an appointment, call the church at 336-431-1379 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. If you have any questions, contact Myra Dowdy at 336-259-9450.
Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be seen as scheduling allows. The goal is 50 pints. All participants must have photo identification. Thank you for your support!
JOY COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE
Joy Community Fellowship, 649 Vista Circle, High Point, will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross 2-6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. For information or to make an appointment, call 336-431-5165 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a breakfast buffett Saturday, Sept. 16, 7-10 a.m. All you can eat country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice and milk. adOmelets and hash brown casserole also available. $10 adults and $5 children.
DIVORCE CARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is offering 13 weekly classes for those dealing with separation or divorce. Classes are Tuesdays 6:30 — 8:30 p.m. through Nov. 14 in the church’s Fireside Room. Join any time during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
GRIEF SHARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is hosting 13 weekly classes for those dealing with the loss of a loved one on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
