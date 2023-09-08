PROSPECT METHODIST CELEBRATION

Prospect Methodist Church, 5553 Prospect St., High Point, will celebrating its heritage within the Methodist movement on Sunday, Sept. 10. Worship begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by lunch after. The church invites friends, family and members to celebrate with a recommitment to God, his word and the church. Founded in 1830, Prospect is a Global Methodist Church and has been a central part of High Point, Archdale, Thomasville and Trinity communities.