ST. JOHN FAMILY & FRIENDS
St. John A.M.E. Zion Church, 307 Church St., Thomasville, will host the annual Family & Friends March 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. with the church pastor the Rev Elston C. Hart Sr.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 8:40 pm
The Rev Calvin E. Smith along with his congregation from First Missionary Baptist Church of Thomasville will deliver the 2 p.m. afternoon worship message. Everyone is welcome following COVID-19 guidelines.
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
