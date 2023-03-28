BETHEL UMC FUNDRAISERS

Fundraisers at Bethel United Methodist Church will be ongoing through March. They include sales of pine needles for $5 per bale, chicken pies for $10 each and poppyseed chicken casseroles for $12. Contact church office if interested and for more information at 336-476-4222. The church is located at 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville.

Trending Videos