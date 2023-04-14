GOSPEL SINGING

Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on April 21 with Potter’s Will of Troy; on April 28 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on May 5 with Brian Birchfield of Tennessee; on May 12 with Straightaway of High Point; on May 19 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; and on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville.

