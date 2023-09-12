BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a breakfast buffett Saturday, Sept. 16, 7-10 a.m. All you can eat country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice and milk. adOmelets and hash brown casserole also available. $10 adults and $5 children.
JOY COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE
Joy Community Fellowship, 649 Vista Circle, High Point, will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross 2-6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. For information or to make an appointment, call 336-431-5165 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
COMMUNITY MEAL
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a free community “Meal and a Message” on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7- 8 p.m. meatballs along with sides, desserts and drinks will be served, while listening to a devotional and live music. For more information, call 336-434-6380.
DIVORCE CARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is offering 13 weekly classes for those dealing with separation or divorce. Classes are Tuesdays 6:30 — 8:30 p.m. through Nov. 14 in the church’s Fireside Room. Join any time during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
GRIEF SHARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is hosting 13 weekly classes for those dealing with the loss of a loved one on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
