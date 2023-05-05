GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on May 5 with Brian Birchfield of Tennessee; on May 12 with Straightaway of High Point; on May 19 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; and on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST
New Beginnings UMC, 609 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, will host a country breakfast Saturday, May 6, 7-10:30 a.m. Ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, and eggs. Donations appreciated.
BLOOD DRIVE
A Blood Drive in Memory of Albert King will be held at Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, 7140 N.C. 62, Trinity, 2:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9. To schedule an appointment, call the church at 336-431-1379 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be seen as scheduling allows. All participants must have photo identification. For more information call Myra Dowdy at 336-259-9450.
COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will host a Community Dinner 5-6:30 p.m. May 12. Beef tips, rice, mixed greens, rolls, drinks and desserts.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is hosting a country breakfast and bake sale, Saturday, May 13, 7-10 a.m. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee. $10 adults, $6 children 7-10 and $3 children 6 and under. Bake sale will include fresh breads, cakes, pies and cookies.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast Buffett 7-10 a.m. May 20. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. $10 adults, $5 children.
BETHEL UMC FUNDRAISERS
Bethel UMC, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, has fundraiser sales throughout the month of May. Pineneedles ($5 per bale), chicken pies ($10), poppyseed chicken casseroles ($12), egg rolls ($10 per dozen), and Happy Home Flavoring (vanilla and lemon, $3.75). Contact the church office at 336-476-4222 if interested and for more information.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
