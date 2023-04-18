GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on April 21 with Potter’s Will of Troy; on April 28 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on May 5 with Brian Birchfield of Tennessee; on May 12 with Straightaway of High Point; on May 19 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; and on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville.
MESSAGE AND A MEAL
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a free community “Message & A Meal” on Wednesday, April 19, 7-8 p.m. Featuring a taco bar, and desserts and drinks will be served while listening to a devotional and live music. For information call 336-434-6380.
LUNG PATIENT FUNDRAISER
The Moms in Prayer group of Archdale-Trinity is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Crossover Community Church for the family of Mandy Rose. Rose is facing a potential need for a second double-lung transplant. The fundraiser will feature a spaghetti plate sale, silent auction, bake sale and split-pot raffle. All proceeds go to Rose and her family for medical bills. The church is located at 711 Knightdale Drive, High Point. Presale tickets required for spaghetti plate can be bought via Eventbrite or contacting a member of Moms in Prayer via Facebook.
ST. STEPHEN ANNIVERSARY
St. Stephen AME Zion Church celebrates its 122nd Church anniversary on April 23 at 10 a.m. The Church is located at 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point. The speaker will be Bishop Darryl B. Starnes Sr., presiding prelate for the Piedmont Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church. The service also features music from the Livingstone College Gospel Choir.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a yard sale on Saturday, April 29, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. A breakfast of plain and sausage biscuits along with
beverages will also be sold. Spaces may be purchased for $15. All proceeds will go to sending teens to youth camp. If interested in a spot, call or text 336-905-4408.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
