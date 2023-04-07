GREENWOOD SUNRISE SERVICE
Greenwood Baptist Church, 1010 Lexington Ave., Thomasville, will observe Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast Sunday, April 9. The program “Grace to Grace” will be presented at 10:30 a.m. with music and drama.
COMMUNITY SUNRISE SERVICE
A Community Sunrise Service will be held at Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, on Easter Sunday, April 9, at 6:30 a.m. The service will be held outside, weather permitting. A light breakfast will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on April 7 with Roger Tilley and Hard Times bluegrass band of Madison; on April 14 with By His Blood of Kannapolis; on April 21 with Potter’s Will of Troy; on April 28 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on May 5 with Brian Birchfield of Tennessee; on May 12 with Straightaway of High Point; on May 19 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; and on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a country breakfast and bake sale, Saturday, April 8, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee. Adults $10; children 7-10 $6; children 6 and under $3. Bake sale will have fresh breads, cakes, pies and cookies.
LUNG PATIENT FUNDRAISER
The Moms in Prayer group of Archdale-Trinity is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Crossover Community Church for the family of Mandy Rose. Rose is facing a potential need for a second double-lung transplant. The fundraiser will feature a spaghetti plate sale, silent auction, bake sale and split-pot raffle. All proceeds go to Rose and her family for medical bills. The church is located at 711 Knightdale Drive, High Point. Presale tickets required for spaghetti plate can be bought via Eventbrite or contacting a member of Moms in Prayer via Facebook.
ST. STEPHEN ANNIVERSARY
St. Stephen AME Zion Church celebrates its 122nd Church anniversary on April 23 at 10 a.m. The Church is located at 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point. The speaker will be Bishop Darryl B. Starnes Sr., presiding prelate for the Piedmont Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church. The service also features music from the Livingstone College Gospel Choir.
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
