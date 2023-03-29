BREAKFAST AT NEW BEGINNINGS
Breakfast at New Beginnings UMC, 609 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, is April 1, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy and eggs. Donations appreciated.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Breakfast at New Beginnings UMC, 609 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, is April 1, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy and eggs. Donations appreciated.
A Community Evening Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, on Saturday, April 1. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks available, as well as crafts for the younger kids. Preschool and elementary hunt at 5 p.m. Middle and high school camouflaged hunt at 8 p.m. Bring a flashlight. For information call 336-434-6380.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on April 7 with Roger Tilley and Hard Times bluegrass band of Madison; on April 14 with By His Blood of Kannapolis; on April 21 with Potter’s Will of Troy; on April 28 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on May 5 with Brian Birchfield of Tennessee; on May 12 with Straightaway of High Point; on May 19 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; and on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a country breakfast and bake sale, Saturday, April 8, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee. Adults $10; children 7-10 $6; children 6 and under $3. Bake sale will have fresh breads, cakes, pies and cookies.
St. Stephen AME Zion Church celebrates its 122nd Church anniversary on April 23 at 10 a.m. The Church is located at 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point. The speaker will be Bishop Darryl B. Starnes Sr., presiding prelate for the Piedmont Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church. The service also features music from the Livingstone College Gospel Choir.
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.