LUNCH FUNDRAISER

Bethel Global Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a lunch fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Serving hamburgers, hot dogs with all the fixin’s, baked beans and potato salad, beverage and dessert for $10 adult, children 7-10 $6 and children: 6 and under $3.