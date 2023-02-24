LUNCH FUNDRAISER

Bethel United Methodist Church , 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a lunch fundraiser 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Poppyseed chicken, potato salad, slaw, bread, beverage and dessert. $10 adult, children 7-10 $ and 6 & under $3.

