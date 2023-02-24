LUNCH FUNDRAISER
Bethel United Methodist Church , 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a lunch fundraiser 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Poppyseed chicken, potato salad, slaw, bread, beverage and dessert. $10 adult, children 7-10 $ and 6 & under $3.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on March 3 with Nu-Hi-Way of Advance; on March 10 with By Grace bluegrass of Madison; on March 17 with Shepherd Voice of Greensboro; on March 24 with Locust Grove Friends bluegrass of Randleman; on March 31 with Two for Him of Randleman; and on April 7 with Roger Tilley Hard Times bluegrass band of Madison.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
