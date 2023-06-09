COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a Country Breakfast, Saturday, June 10, 7-10 a.m. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee. Adults, $10., children 7-10, $6, and children 6 and under, $3.
CLASSIC CAR CRUISE-IN
Wesley Memorial Church will host a Classic Car Cruise-In Saturday, June 10, at the church, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Kyle Petty, hot dogs, Kona ice, popcorn, bounce house and giveaways. Bring your classic car, bike or boat. The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204. www.wesleymemorial.org.
WOMEN’S DAY
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will observe Women’s Day on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Minister Louise Welch, as associate of New Bethel Baptist Church of High Point.
JEWEL BAPTIST HOMECOMING
Jewel Baptist Church, 2007 Dunmore Court, High Point, will be celebrating its 81st Homecoming on Sunday, June 11, beginning at 10 a.m. Special singing will be preformed by the Rock Quartet from South Carolina. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on June 16 with Sheltered Quartet of Burlington/Graham; on June 23 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on June 30 with Michael Reardon of Windermere, Georgia.
BREAKFAST BUFFETT
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet June 17, 7-10 a.m. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10. Children, $5.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Grace Community Fellowship FGCC, 464 N. County Home Road, Lexington will have Vacation Bible School on Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be served. The theme is “Raindrops to Rainbows.” Registration opens Aug. 1. Transportation is available if the child is in the Lexington area. Call 336-301-5085.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
