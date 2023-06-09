COUNTRY BREAKFAST

Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a Country Breakfast, Saturday, June 10, 7-10 a.m. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee. Adults, $10., children 7-10, $6, and children 6 and under, $3.