COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a Community Dinner on Friday, Sept. 8, 5-6:30 p.m. BBQ chicken, potatoes, slaw, drinks and desserts.
Greenwood Baptist Church, 1010 Lexington Ave., Thomasville, will observe Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 10. Pastor the Rev. Mitchel Hayworth will teach a Sunday school lesson at 9:30 a.m., followed by a music service at 10:30 a.m. with The Covenant Quartet. Lunch will be served afterward. All services will be held on the lawn weather permitting. Everyone is welcome.
Joy Community Fellowship, 649 Vista Circle, High Point, will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross 2-6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. For information or to make an appointment, call 336-431-5165 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a breakfast buffett Saturday, Sept. 16, 7-10 a.m. All you can eat country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice and milk. adOmelets and hash brown casserole also available. $10 adults and $5 children.
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is offering 13 weekly classes for those dealing with separation or divorce. Classes are Tuesdays 6:30 — 8:30 p.m. through Nov. 14 in the church’s Fireside Room. Join any time during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is hosting 13 weekly classes for those dealing with the loss of a loved one on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
