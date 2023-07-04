COUNTRY BREAKFAST

Bethel Global Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a Country Breakfast Saturday, July 8, 7-10 a.m.. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice, and coffee. $10 adults, $6 children 7-10 and $3 children 6 and under.