Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on Feb. 17 with New Journey bluegrass of Thomasville; on Feb. 24 Jane and Friends of Thomasville; on March 3 with Nu-Hi-Way of Advance; on March 10 with By Grace bluegrass of Madison; on March 17 with Shepherd Voice of Greensboro; on March 24 with Locust Grove Friends bluegrass of Randleman; on March 31 with Two for Him of Randleman; and on April 7 with Roger Tilley Hard Times bluegrass band of Madison.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a breakfast buffet, all you can eat, on Feb. 18 from 7 to 10 a.m. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk, omelets and hash brown casserole. $10 adults and $5 children.
The Redeemed Trio will be singing at Hasty Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., with fellowship and food to follow.
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.