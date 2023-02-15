GOSPEL SINGING

Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on Feb. 17 with New Journey bluegrass of Thomasville; on Feb. 24 Jane and Friends of Thomasville; on March 3 with Nu-Hi-Way of Advance; on March 10 with By Grace bluegrass of Madison; on March 17 with Shepherd Voice of Greensboro; on March 24 with Locust Grove Friends bluegrass of Randleman; on March 31 with Two for Him of Randleman; and on April 7 with Roger Tilley Hard Times bluegrass band of Madison.

