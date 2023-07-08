COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Bethel Global Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a Country Breakfast Saturday, July 8, 7-10 a.m.. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice, and coffee. $10 adults, $6 children 7-10 and $3 children 6 and under.
BLOOD DRIVE
Joy Community Fellowship, 649 Vista Circle, High Point, will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, July 20, 2-6:30 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call the church office at 336-431-5165 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Grace Community Fellowship FGCC, 464 N. County Home Road, Lexington will have Vacation Bible School on Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be served. The theme is “Raindrops to Rainbows.” Registration opens Aug. 1. Transportation is available if the child is in the Lexington area. Call 336-301-5085.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
