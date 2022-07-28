THOMASVILLE — A team of religious leaders will gather next week to pray for the Thomasville community in a show of support for first responders, school system, police department, health care system and other institutions that impact the city’s vitality.
Pastor Calvin Smith of First Missionary Baptist Church is reaching out to residents, urging them to join the community prayer team at the Bell Tower parking lot across the Big Chair from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 6. The group is composed of local pastors, ministers and affiliates who are seeking to unite local churches of different denominations to consider the needs of Thomasville.
Smith says issues of poverty, education, mental health and violence are areas in which the city can target improvement.
“There are three major goals of this community prayer event that drives the purpose and reason for this event,” Smith said. “[We wish] for the faith-based community to be proactive and do something before things happen.”
Additionally, Smith said the ministers wish to mobilize churches to show a unified front and re-establish trust between the faith community and residents. A third reason for the event, according to Smith, is to inform community organizations and departments on ways the faith-based community is working to be visible and accessible to meet their needs.
All are welcome to attend and participate. During the first hour, individuals will be encouraged to pray for specific areas such as homelessness, poverty and unemployment. During the second hour of the event, local pastors will be praying for organizations and departments — mayor, city council, businesses, first responders, school system, housing organizations, senior care and child care.
“As a society, we have witnessed extreme poverty, unemployment, homelessness, too many school shootings and other major acts of violence within our communities,” Smith said. “One of the main statements you hear afterward is that ‘I never thought it would happen in our community.’ While reactive prayers show people we care, it is proactive prayers that show God that we have faith and trust in Him for a better future.”
This activity follows nationwide discourse prompted by a wide range of incidents including the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. School officials continue their attempts to add security measures at elementary, middle and high schools. Law enforcement and first responders ramp up their efforts to make communities safer, and church leaders believe there is room at the table for believers who wish to make a difference.
“About a year ago, I saw a need for more specific and targeted prayer in different areas of my life, my church, my community and the world,” Smith said. “It takes prayer to begin the transformation of our communities and to see the change we want to see.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
