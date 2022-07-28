CLOCK TOWER

A community prayer event will take place at the Clock Tower parking lot across from the Big Chair from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 6.

THOMASVILLE — A team of religious leaders will gather next week to pray for the Thomasville community in a show of support for first responders, school system, police department, health care system and other institutions that impact the city’s vitality.

Pastor Calvin Smith of First Missionary Baptist Church is reaching out to residents, urging them to join the community prayer team at the Bell Tower parking lot across the Big Chair from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 6. The group is composed of local pastors, ministers and affiliates who are seeking to unite local churches of different denominations to consider the needs of Thomasville.

