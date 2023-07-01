HIGH POINT — The HiToms built a lead early but couldn’t hold on late against Chinese Taipei.
High Point-Thomasville scored the first four runs of the game during the opening three innings but allowed six runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth in falling 6-4 against Chinese Taipei in an exhibition baseball game Wednesday at Truist Point.
“The boys came out and swung it really well,” HiToms coach Sean Stevens said. “We were up 4-0 through five, and then you dig deep into the bullpen — you want kids to experience this. That’s the big picture, and we wanted to represent the CPL the right way and we did that through five. We’ve just got to be able to finish baseball games.”
Will Verdung had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for High Point-Thomasville. Juan Correa and Austin Dearing each had a hit and an RBI, while JD Suarez had a triple and Dylan Lewis had a sacrifice fly.
The HiToms had five of their seven hits for the game in the opening three innings — highlighted by a double to left by Verdung in the first and a triple to right-center by Suarez. But, as High Point-Thomasville rotated in reserves, Chinese Taipei heated up.
It scored two on a bases-loaded double in the sixth, two more on an RBI double and a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and finally two more on a pitch to the backstop and an RBI single in the seventh.
Po Yi Wu went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs to lead Chinese Taipei, which was to begin its International Friendship Series with Team USA on Friday in Cary.
“From my understanding, they play Team USA very, very well,” Stevens said. “The arms got better the deeper into the game. I think they realized that the HiToms are a good baseball team and a good group of baseball players and they’re resilient.”
