WALLBURG — Participants in the boys’ and girls’ championship games of the 2022 Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic will be determined tonight at Ledford and Providence Grove high schools, the sites of this year’s tournament.
Thomasville boys and girls basketball teams are participating at the Providence Grove site in Climax this year, a departure from being among the customary staples at Ledford. A tradition in Davidson County since 1977, the annual Christmas Classic basketball tournament was held exclusively at Ledford until last year when a second site and additional teams were included.
A merger of sorts, the shift brought two holiday events in the neighboring counties under one umbrella. Seven schools from Davidson County, seven schools from Randolph County and Davie High School will resume the action today and tomorrow to conclude the three-day event. Games at the Ledford site begin today at 9:30 a.m. Tip-off for the first game at Providence Grove is set for 12:30 p.m.
In the evening session, Randleman girls await the winner of Providence Grove vs. North Davidson, while the Asheboro boys will conclude the slate of games on Day 1 against the winner of Providence Grove vs. North Davidson.
Action continues on Thursday with consolation games beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The tournament concludes with third-place games starting at 3:30 p.m., with the girls championships at 6:30 p.m. and the boys title games at 8 p.m.
As is the case each year, the tournament features potential rematches throughout the bracket. For the Bulldogs, a repeat performance might represent the best-case scenario. After a 80-77 Thomasville win at Asheboro Recreation Center last Tuesday, the coaches for both sides anticipated the possibility of doing it all again to cap a three-game run in the tournament.
“If we do what we’re supposed to do, we may see them again,” Asheboro coach Brian Nance said of the possible rematch. “Hopefully we can play well enough in our second-round game and get to the final, and they may get to the final.”
Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson explained that her team’s participation in the holiday tournament is excellent preparation for end-of-season scenarios. The Christmas tournament is the experience during the season that most resembles postseason play.
“We’ve gotta go three games back-to-back,” Ferguson said. “All of this is preparation for the playoffs, when you are going to have to have three games in a week. I think it prepares us mentally.”
