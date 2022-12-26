WALLBURG — Participants in the boys’ and girls’ championship games of the 2022 Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic will be determined tonight at Ledford and Providence Grove high schools, the sites of this year’s tournament.

Thomasville boys and girls basketball teams are participating at the Providence Grove site in Climax this year, a departure from being among the customary staples at Ledford. A tradition in Davidson County since 1977, the annual Christmas Classic basketball tournament was held exclusively at Ledford until last year when a second site and additional teams were included.

