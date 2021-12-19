THOMASVILLE — A Christmas event that brought a large contingent of the city’s population together in 2019 will return this Friday.
“Chair City Christmas” will take place downtown from 5 to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve after organizers were unable to have an event in 2020 due to COVID-19. Jason Tuggle, worship pastor at Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church, reprises his role as facilitator for the event this year after ushering in more than 1,500 people to the downtown area for Chair City Christmas in 2019.
According to Tuggle, Mayor Raleigh York Jr. estimated that close to 2,000 people were on hand for the 2019 event, and he hopes a similar turnout could bring the same type of holiday cheer this week.
“One of the things we kept hearing the past two years in the aftermath with emails or Facebook messages … was that it kind of felt like a Hallmark movie,” Tuggle said. “One of those scenes from a Christmas movie where the whole town is gathered in the town square and there’s candlelight and everybody’s singing an old Christmas carol or something.
“That really is the spirit of the event. It’s so beautiful to see the people of Thomasville represent different races and statuses in town. It didn’t matter. Everybody is together for this moment.”
Hosted by Mt. Zion, the church is joined by Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce, The Blend Coffee Shop, Thomasville Pediatrics, Brandyberry & Associates and several other sponsors in the Thomasville area. Collectively, sponsors helped give away more than 800 toys to children in 2019, part of the reason organizers hope for an even bigger turnout.
A live music stage will feature entertainers and an invite for those in attendance to join in a singalong of Christmas carols. Mayor York and Thomasville City Council members will be in attendance to offer greetings to residents, and a Christmas prayer will follow the story of Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for a meet and greet opportunity for children, as well as a photo opportunity.
Every child who attends will be given a free Christmas gift, one from a collection of new toys that vary from a stuffed animal, toy doll, toy car, Lego or Playdough set. The Blend will be offering free hot cocoa to everyone in attendance.
For more information, contact Tuggle at 336-472-4239.
“It’s just a fun time to pull people together in the spirit of Christmas and just have a great night together to celebrate,” Tuggle said. “There’s a lot of organizations who partner with us. It’s a fun event.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy
