Yields on cash investments are at their highest levels in more than a decade thanks to rising interest rates. But with the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of rate increases, investors may want to reevaluate their portfolio’s allocation to cash in favor of potentially better opportunities in fixed income.
• Cash yields may remain high into 2024.
Following a bold pace of hikes to tame inflation, the Fed slowed the pace of rate increases in June, leaving its overnight policy range at 5% to 5.25%.
While inflation may be cooling down, the jobs market isn’t. Job conditions have rarely been so strong — with unemployment at 3.7% in May and nearly two jobs for every person unemployed and looking for work. And recent comments from Fed officials highlight the need to lower inflation by increasing slack in tight labor markets. As such, future rate hikes are not off the table, just yet.
It will likely take several quarters for the Fed’s policy efforts to take effect and for inflation to fall toward the Fed’s long-term goal of 2%, suggesting cash yields could remain high into 2024.
The bottom line: Cash is not always king:
When you can earn 5% in cash investments, why take the risk of medium and long-term fixed income that earn somewhat lower yields? Especially after experiencing sharply negative returns on fixed income in 2022. Why take the risk?
There is a place for cash, and shifting excess transactional cash into cash investments makes a lot of sense today. But fixed income allocations within long-term portfolios typically benefit from the interest rate sensitivity of fixed income investments as a stabilizer for diversified portfolios.
Talk to your adviser about fixed income opportunities. Your adviser will determine the appropriate level of cash for your portfolio and find fixed income opportunities that could help you reach your short- and long-term financial goals.
Danny Pigge lives in Thomasville and is a financial adviser and associate vice president with Ameriprise Financial Services. He offers fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 30 years. Reach him at danny.pigge@ampf.com or 336-819-5706.
