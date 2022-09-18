WALLBURG — Ledford handily won an early match of two unbeaten football teams last week.
Aided by two defensive stops, the Panthers scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and defeated Providence Grove 42-21 in a nonconference contest on Friday.
Ledford scored on its first five possessions of the second half. The sixth was a last-play kneel-down by quarterback Nathan Carr, who led the offense, running for two touchdowns and 133 yards and passing for 168 yards and two scores.
Ledford improved to 5-0 while Providence Grove dropped to 4-1.
After the Patriots tied the score for the final time, Carr provided the go-ahead touchdown on a 5-yard run off tackle with 11:24 to go in the fourth quarter. Providence Grove, which had most of offensive success with a running attack led by Zane Cheek, turned the ball over on downs at the Ledford 45 after three straight incompletions that followed completing its first six passes of the second half.
Helped by a facemask penalty, Ledford went up two touchdowns when Alex Sanford scored on a 5-yard run with 6:56 to go. The Patriots next possession came to an end on the third play when the shotgun snap from center hit quarterback Brady Collins in the chest and the Panthers recovered at the visitors 45.
Carr directed a six-play scoring drive that ended when he threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Shay Ragland with 3:17 left to play.
Antonio Colson put Ledford on the board first when he returned a pass interception 53 yards for a score with 5:47 left in the first quarter. Carr made 14-7 with a 16-yard run with 2:11 left in the first half and threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Kamden White on the Panthers’ first play of the third quarter for a 21-14 lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.