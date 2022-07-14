GREENSBORO — Having completed a standout career at Thomasville High School, there was only one line left to write of Jabrii Carolina’s illustrious resume as a high school athlete.
He did so with assurance Wednesday night, taking home Most Valuable Player honors at the N.C. Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Football Game at Jamieson Stadium. Dragging defenders into the end zone twice in a 33-14 win for the West was a fitting way for Carolina to cap his career, as he had done so countless other times for the Bulldogs.
“Especially with this being my last time with this ‘T’ (on his helmet),” Carolina said, “I just don’t know how to feel.”
A multi-sport athlete in his four years at Thomasville, Carolina was the leading rusher on a 9-3 team that made the third round of the state 1-A playoffs in November. Months later, Carolina was a key cog in Thomasville’s basketball rotation that recorded 22 wins and was among the last eight teams standing in the 1-A playoffs on the hardwood before losing to eventual state champ Hayesville.
Carolina was the team’s second-leading rebounder on the season and brought the same hard-nosed approach he became known for while playing football. Several friends and family members were on hand to witness one last standout performance by the bruising running back, who finished Wednesday’s game with 15 carries and 111 yards rushing.
When asked what drove him to put forth the effort he did in his final high school game, Carolina credited a strong offensive line and the encouragement he received from the West coaches. He then took a moment and reflected, fighting back his emotions.
“Motivation from my teammates and coaches — my coaches from Thomasville have been calling me out here every day at practices,” Carolina said. “It’s a big motivation.”
Carolina will now turn his attention to Virginia State University, where he signed to play in the fall. As he heads off to Ettrick, Virginia, the former Bulldog bellcow can be proud of the foundation he and his teammates helped build for future success at the school.
The East-West All-Star Games have long provided an opportunity for players like Carolina to enjoy a high-school athletic atmosphere with some of the best and brightest student-athletes from across the state. Founded in 1949 by Bob Jamieson, coach at Grimsley High School, and Smith Barrier, the Sports Editor of the Greensboro Daily News, the East-West games have featured some of the state’s greatest football, basketball and soccer players.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
