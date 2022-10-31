THOMASVILLE — A career fair at Thomasville Farmers Market on Friday provided a sneak peak for high school seniors as to what joining the workforce in either days, months or years looks like and how to prepare.
Many students took advantage of the groundwork laid by representatives from local chapters of several businesses and a branch of the armed forces, as well as teachers and counselors, to network and create favorable expressions among prospective employers.
Kenyatta Hudson, a counselor at Thomasville High School, explained the significance of the event for those who are looking to begin the first chapter of their careers in the foreseeable future.
“I think it gives them a chance to see how many opportunities are available to them as graduating seniors,” Hudson said. “Sometimes we have students who don’t know the strength of the local community and all the jobs that are available to them right here in their community.”
Employees from State Employees Credit Union, Davidson-Davie Community College, U.S. Army National Guard and more were at the farmers market to provide printed and verbal information to help craft suitable decisions for the class of 2023.
Hudson said it is the most recent in what he hopes are many events like it, as he indicated several companies with intentions of participating were unable to have representatives on hand in person. Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with the school to reach out to several member institutions that took part in the career fair.
As the high school continues with its mission to better train students for the workforce, it seeks to provide them with tools that will allow them to make decisions on their futures that are in the individuals’ best interest. Hudson said the list of participants in next year’s event is likely to extend beyond the nearly dozen that were at this year’s event.
With the help of a few expected partners and one surprise advocate, the career fair was an educational precursor to the seniors’ entertaining finale Friday. Hudson said that a former UNC legend reached out to the seniors to encourage them to check out the fair hours before they were celebrated at one of the most well-attended football games of the year.
“I think we’ll grow, and we’re looking forward to the sponsors who weren’t able to participate this year having an opportunity to do so next year,” Hudson said. “I definitely also want to send a thank-you out to the administration, the city of Thomasville and Phil Ford for coming out and encouraging our football team in coming out on Senior Night, with their big game against Lexington.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.