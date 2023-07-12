DAVIDSON COUNTY — Voters in Thomasville already are assured of a contested election this fall for City Council less than a week into candidate filing.

As of press time Wednesday, four candidates had filed in the race for three council seats in the Nov. 7 general election. The candidates who have filed are incumbent Lisa Shell and challengers Ronald Fowler, Eric Kuppel and Paula W. Peters.

