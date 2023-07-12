DAVIDSON COUNTY — Voters in Thomasville already are assured of a contested election this fall for City Council less than a week into candidate filing.
As of press time Wednesday, four candidates had filed in the race for three council seats in the Nov. 7 general election. The candidates who have filed are incumbent Lisa Shell and challengers Ronald Fowler, Eric Kuppel and Paula W. Peters.
Thomasville has a mayor and seven council members who serve staggered four-year terms. This is the first city election since the council went to staggered terms. Mayor Raleigh York Jr. now serves four years instead of two years.
In another Thomasville municipal race, candidates are filing for the first time for the Thomasville City Schools Board of Education. Up until now school board members were appointed by the Thomasville City Council but that changed with a law passed earlier this year by the N.C. General Assembly.
As of Wednesday school board member Renee Dow and challenger Ja’Quez Taylor had filed. At least six candidates will have to file by the end of the filing period at noon July 21 for the race to be competitive.
In other Davidson County municipal contests, Midway Mayor John Byrum and Town Council incumbents Mike McAlpine and Berkley Alcorn filed. Midway voters will select a mayor and two council members in the general election. Midway has five council members who serve staggered four-year terms.
In Wallburg challenger Darren Fowler filed for Town Council. Three council seats are available this year. Wallburg has a mayor and five council members who serve staggered four-year terms.
Elections in Thomasville, Wallburg and Midway are nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of candidates doesn’t appear on the ballot. The three municipalities don’t conduct primaries, meaning all candidates will run in the general election.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
