DAVIDSON COUNTY — Filing for candidates in North Carolina primary races resumed last week, as the state Supreme Court refused to delay the use of redistricting maps endorsed by trial judges.
The decision means primary elections will remain on May 17. The Supreme Court had already suspended candidate filing in December and pushed back the March primary so that challenges to maps the GOP-controlled General Assembly approved in November could be heard.
For local races, this means residents in Davidson County will likely know who will represent them in the offices of sheriff, county commissioner, clerk of court and register of deeds in May. Each election cycle, the primary is the true barometer for a county that has seen only one Democrat elected to any of those offices in more than 30 years. Former county superintendent Max Walser was elected in 2002 as commissioner.
Thus far, nine candidates have filed for the commissioners’ race this year. As of Sunday, Tonya Lanier was the lone Democrat to file, while the list of Republicans included challengers Don Deal, Fred Lankford Jr., Tripp Kester, Mandy Ellis Kiser and Robert Miller, as well as incumbents Steve Shell, Don Truell and Karen Watford.
Sandie Tysinger Chappell, Michael Horne and Richie Simmons had all filed to retain their seats as clerk of court, register of deeds and sheriff, respectively. Mike James is the only challenger to file in those races, making his first bid to unseat Simmons as sheriff.
Incumbent Republicans Sam Watford and Larry Potts have both filed for reelection to their seats in Districts 80 and 81 in the N.C. House, and Republican State Sen. Steve Jarvis has also filed for reelection in District 30.
Filing has been disrupted due to the political divide which led to redrawn maps by a Republican-controlled General Assembly making their way to a majority-Democrat North Carolina Supreme Court. In a 4-3 decision divided by party lines, the state’s highest court found that Republican lawmakers drew maps that deprived voters of their “substantially equal voting power on the basis of partisan affiliation,” according to the 40-page document.
The four concurring justices — all registered Democrats — struck down those lines earlier in February, saying they were partisan gerrymanders that violated the state constitution by failing to treat voters who back Democrats fairly. Within two weeks, the General Assembly approved new congressional and legislative districts they say complied with the Supreme Court’s demands for partisan fairness and gave Democrats a pathway to win majorities.
A panel of trial judges upheld replacement state House and Senate boundaries, but adopted an interim congressional plan that likely would be used for the 2022 elections only. Republicans currently hold eight of the state’s 13 U.S. House seats, and North Carolina is set to gain a 14th seat this decade due to population growth.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
